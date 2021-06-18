E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,200 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,324,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after acquiring an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,056,335 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,879,000,000 after acquiring an additional 155,414 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,851,079,000 after acquiring an additional 179,417 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,359,174,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 56.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,107,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,571 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,586. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $568.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $551.36 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $413.00 and a 1 year high of $561.36. The stock has a market cap of $263.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $506.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

