E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,181 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,944,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Facebook by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 215,508 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,165 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 126,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $37,155,000 after acquiring an additional 35,313 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $336.51 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The company has a market cap of $954.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $318.37.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.79, for a total transaction of $14,739,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,154,617 shares of company stock valued at $678,694,573. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

