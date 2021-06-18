E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 94,923 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,000. Intel accounts for 0.5% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Intel by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Intel by 100,766.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Intel by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $57.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

