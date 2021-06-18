E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 443,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,343,000. Pinduoduo comprises approximately 4.7% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 467.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 19.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $125.79 on Friday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.89 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.98 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.48.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

