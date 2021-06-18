E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 365,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,647,000. United States 12 Month Oil Fund makes up approximately 0.6% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned about 4.08% of United States 12 Month Oil Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 18,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the first quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 25.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 116,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 23,454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:USL opened at $24.69 on Friday. United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $25.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.11.

