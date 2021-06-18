East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,161 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.11% of East West Bancorp worth $11,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $72,992,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,227 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,082,000 after purchasing an additional 941,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,739,000 after purchasing an additional 722,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $616,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $39,943.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.11.

EWBC stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.89.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

