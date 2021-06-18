EasyFi Price Reaches $4.17 on Major Exchanges (EASY)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. In the last week, EasyFi has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One EasyFi coin can now be bought for about $4.17 or 0.00011616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $10.54 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EasyFi Profile

EASY is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

