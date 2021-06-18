Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Management Inc. WI

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,473,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 337,026 shares during the period. Eaton comprises 2.6% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned approximately 0.62% of Eaton worth $342,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in Eaton by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 18,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 53,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETN stock traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.50. 32,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,502. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $82.44 and a 1-year high of $149.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.59.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.