Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)’s stock price traded down 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.45 and last traded at $34.45. 401 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 607,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.66.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.16. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.00 million. Ebix had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBIX. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ebix by 7,674.6% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 855,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,700,000 after purchasing an additional 844,201 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ebix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $758,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Ebix by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,354,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,395,000 after purchasing an additional 369,743 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ebix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ebix by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,919,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,544,000 after purchasing an additional 212,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Ebix Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

