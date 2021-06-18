eBoost Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $787.00 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for $0.0725 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a total market cap of $7.25 million and $787.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 18.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.23 or 0.00431907 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007308 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00011311 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000212 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

