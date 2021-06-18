Edgeless Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Edgeless coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeless has a market cap of $497,878.36 and approximately $1.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00059148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00024823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $262.16 or 0.00736916 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00043564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00083038 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

