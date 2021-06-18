Edgewood Management LLC Decreases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Edgewood Management LLC lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,807,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 182,558 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 3.9% of Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Edgewood Management LLC owned 0.94% of NIKE worth $1,967,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 85.4% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. HSBC raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.20.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,317,762. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $202.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.57 and a 12-month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

