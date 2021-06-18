Edgewood Management LLC Has $2.75 Billion Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Edgewood Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,335,355 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 143,676 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 5.4% of Edgewood Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Edgewood Management LLC owned 0.33% of Facebook worth $2,749,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $9,287,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in Facebook by 70.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 3.9% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 10.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 22.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.99, for a total value of $84,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,995,841.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,154,617 shares of company stock valued at $678,694,573 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

FB traded down $4.39 on Friday, hitting $332.12. The company had a trading volume of 541,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,393,684. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.37. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The firm has a market cap of $941.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.