Edgewood Management LLC Has $58.95 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Edgewood Management LLC trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the period. 3M accounts for about 0.1% of Edgewood Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Edgewood Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of 3M worth $58,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of 3M by 2.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 62,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,070,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 39,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in 3M by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,192,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,833,000 after purchasing an additional 268,071 shares during the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,598. 3M has a one year low of $148.80 and a one year high of $208.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $111.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

