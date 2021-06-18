Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Sets New 52-Week High at $101.51

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $101.51 and last traded at $101.31, with a volume of 21624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.99.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.64. The firm has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 13,020 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $1,089,253.20. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $5,789,047.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,160,076.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,382 shares of company stock valued at $21,837,281. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

