Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Reaches $0.0559 on Exchanges

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 26.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 63.7% lower against the dollar. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $12.40 million and approximately $333,223.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0559 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.29 or 0.00438386 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007334 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00011305 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000214 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,769,372 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

