Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Price Reaches $0.0012

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Electrify.Asia has a market capitalization of $654,686.76 and approximately $25,836.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Electrify.Asia

Electrify.Asia is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia . Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

