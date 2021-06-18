Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,365 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $1,065,538,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $365,597,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,624,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,286 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 9,575.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,774,401 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $254,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,583,672 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $227,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,120 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total transaction of $10,052,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,473.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,827 shares of company stock valued at $15,956,997 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

EA stock opened at $141.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.14. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

