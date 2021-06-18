Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,385 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 4,809 shares during the period. Electronic Arts makes up approximately 0.5% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 68.3% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 489 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

Shares of EA stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.44. The stock had a trading volume of 68,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,164. The company has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,181.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $109,384.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,640.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,827 shares of company stock valued at $15,956,997 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

