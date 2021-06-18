Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Sold by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,182,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,914 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Element Solutions worth $21,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,420,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,643 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,277,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,529,000 after purchasing an additional 358,490 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 64.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,693,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,794 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 137.1% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,815,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 10.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,163,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,865,000 after purchasing an additional 296,512 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.34. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.68.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $550.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

