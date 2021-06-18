Ellaism (ELLA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $17.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $82,548.29 and $17.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,237.40 or 0.06232475 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00146810 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 46,040,251 coins and its circulating supply is 45,988,920 coins. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

