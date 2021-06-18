Elrond Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $33.49 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for approximately $78.91 or 0.00223945 BTC on exchanges. Elrond has a market cap of $1.39 billion and $33.49 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00037829 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008181 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00035828 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010457 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,464.27 or 0.04155755 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,911,996 coins and its circulating supply is 17,644,279 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

