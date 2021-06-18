ELYSIA (EL) Price Tops $0.0045 on Exchanges

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 18th. One ELYSIA coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ELYSIA has a total market capitalization of $13.02 million and approximately $663,265.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ELYSIA has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00058627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00024217 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.82 or 0.00719335 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00042694 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00082587 BTC.

About ELYSIA

ELYSIA (EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 2,893,693,076 coins. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr . ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

ELYSIA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELYSIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELYSIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

