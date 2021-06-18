Elysian Price Tops $0.0021 on Exchanges (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 18th. One Elysian coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $203,427.91 and $681,899.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elysian has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elysian Profile

Elysian is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Elysian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

