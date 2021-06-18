EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,702 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,962 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of EMCOR Group worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EME. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 16,900.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $122.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.75. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.72 and a 52 week high of $129.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.13%.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

