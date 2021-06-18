Emercoin Trading Down 22.2% This Week (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 18th. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $3.96 million and approximately $25,613.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0833 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00013649 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,595,891 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.