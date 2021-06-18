Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (TSE:EDV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$29.44. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at C$28.59, with a volume of 1,642,840 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. CSFB lowered their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of C$7.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.12.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$805.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$619.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 42,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total transaction of C$1,222,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 921,843 shares in the company, valued at C$26,825,631.30.

About Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

