Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (TSE:EDV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$29.44. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at C$28.59, with a volume of 1,642,840 shares.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. CSFB lowered their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of C$7.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.12.
In related news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 42,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total transaction of C$1,222,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 921,843 shares in the company, valued at C$26,825,631.30.
About Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)
Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.
Read More: What is the operating income formula?
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.