Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Short Interest Down 14.6% in May

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the May 13th total of 4,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXK. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

EXK traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $6.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,741,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,302,350. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $7.76.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.53 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

