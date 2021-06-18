Energi Hits Market Capitalization of $78.89 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Energi has a total market cap of $78.89 million and approximately $385,684.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $1.87 or 0.00005272 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00037641 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.76 or 0.00222008 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008227 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00035753 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00010353 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 42,179,941 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

