Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,229,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,792,889 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Energy Transfer worth $93,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 82.5% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 97.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

ET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.31.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $10.54. The company had a trading volume of 513,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,696,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.51.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is -338.89%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.