Enigma Price Down 0.9% This Week (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Enigma has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $3.02 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000357 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.19 or 0.00434694 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003873 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00018131 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.13 or 0.01046828 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000141 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

