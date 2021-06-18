Enjin Coin (ENJ) One Day Trading Volume Hits $95.00 Million

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Over the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $95.00 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enjin Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00003573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00059238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00025052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.00 or 0.00740551 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00043694 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00082981 BTC.

Enjin Coin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin (ENJ) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,331,121 coins. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

