Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 7,784 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.13% of AptarGroup worth $12,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 14.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 6.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 4.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $141.51 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.78 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $776.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.41 million. Equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,474,218.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $1,470,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,367.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,550 shares of company stock worth $8,819,302 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

