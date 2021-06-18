Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 388,771 Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 388,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,012,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.21% of Sana Biotechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $327,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $460,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $976,000. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of Sana Biotechnology stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sana Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Sana Biotechnology Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.