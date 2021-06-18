Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $43,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,399 shares of company stock worth $1,267,962. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $197.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.49. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $200.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.81.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.