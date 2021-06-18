Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Fair Isaac worth $12,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FICO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,319,816,000 after acquiring an additional 260,821 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 524,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,257,000 after acquiring an additional 81,250 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 346,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 333,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,172,000 after acquiring an additional 24,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,460,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.71.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total transaction of $6,241,896.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,205,215.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total value of $8,333,999.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,035,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,688 shares of company stock valued at $30,328,567 over the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $500.94 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $380.00 and a twelve month high of $547.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $506.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

