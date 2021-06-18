Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 817,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750,351 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.12% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $13,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HST stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 26.76 and a quick ratio of 26.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.40. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HST. Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Capital One Financial raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.19.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

