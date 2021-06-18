Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 562,940 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 285,693 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.17% of Juniper Networks worth $14,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 11.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,037 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 17,705 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 106.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 224,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 116,074 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 246,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 94,129 shares during the period. Finally, Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at $925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $27.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $29.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $155,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $45,930.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,566.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,778 shares of company stock valued at $4,901,312 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

