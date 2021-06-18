Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.10% of Camden Property Trust worth $10,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,811,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,104,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,166,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,156,000 after buying an additional 663,363 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,303,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,288,000 after buying an additional 423,902 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 524,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,387,000 after buying an additional 296,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.29.

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $56,384.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,101 shares in the company, valued at $5,795,208.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,879 shares of company stock worth $8,645,076 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CPT opened at $134.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 120.09, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.71. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $135.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

