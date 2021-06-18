Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $11.55 Million Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,436 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $11,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 53.0% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

NYSE HLT opened at $126.24 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.83 and a 52-week high of $132.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

