Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $12.68 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,073 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $12,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Corteva by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $831,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTVA stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.51. The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

