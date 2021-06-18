Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $12.69 Million Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 200,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,903 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Kellogg worth $12,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in K. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,626,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,123 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $40,259,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 48.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,551,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,241,000 after purchasing an additional 507,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 805,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,142,000 after purchasing an additional 504,765 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of K stock opened at $64.53 on Friday. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.94.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $5,420,811.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,549,846. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

K has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

