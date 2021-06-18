Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $12.97 Million Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 108,696 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of WestRock worth $12,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of WestRock by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 51,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of WestRock by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of WestRock by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 34,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

NYSE WRK opened at $52.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. WestRock has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.84.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

