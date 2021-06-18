Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $13.21 Million Stock Holdings in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) by 110.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,278 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.80% of Kronos Bio worth $13,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kronos Bio by 1.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,623,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,506,000 after buying an additional 18,277 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 15.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,635,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,871,000 after purchasing an additional 108,876 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 15.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 58.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,999,000 after purchasing an additional 392,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KRON opened at $25.10 on Friday. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.69.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Analysts forecast that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

In related news, Director Jakob Loven sold 63,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $1,730,338.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 158,758 shares of company stock valued at $3,875,475 in the last 90 days. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

