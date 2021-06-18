Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $13.79 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,987 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $13,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $283,389,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,053,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,867,186,000 after buying an additional 1,704,020 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,358,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,906,000 after buying an additional 1,331,609 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,507,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $136.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $141.40. The company has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

