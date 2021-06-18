Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $14.26 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in KLA were worth $14,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 29.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in KLA by 30.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,448,000 after purchasing an additional 42,004 shares during the period. Torray LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth $1,695,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in KLA by 26.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in KLA by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $318.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $318.36. KLA Co. has a one year low of $171.31 and a one year high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KLAC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.00.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary B. Moore bought 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

