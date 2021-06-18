Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $17.10 Million Stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.21% of Acceleron Pharma worth $17,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,309,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $679,331,000 after acquiring an additional 114,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,628,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $627,737,000 after acquiring an additional 17,164 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,814,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,085,000 after acquiring an additional 30,102 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,307,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,193,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,755,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.13.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total transaction of $894,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total value of $1,407,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,344.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,150. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN opened at $127.32 on Friday. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $146.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.44 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.32.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.15 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 158.11%. The company’s revenue was up 469.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Acceleron Pharma Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

