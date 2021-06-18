Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $18.35 Million Holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,828 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 1.05% of Silk Road Medical worth $18,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,206,000 after acquiring an additional 163,695 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,907,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,262,000 after acquiring an additional 277,434 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,352,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,137,000 after acquiring an additional 58,025 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 210.8% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,158,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,700,000 after acquiring an additional 786,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,008,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,511,000 after acquiring an additional 116,118 shares during the last quarter.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SILK shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.73, for a total transaction of $547,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,907.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $467,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,197 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,415.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,059 shares of company stock worth $4,450,562. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SILK opened at $50.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.03. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $37.98 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. The business had revenue of $20.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silk Road Medical Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK).

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.