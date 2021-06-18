Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $13,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,931,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,597 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $66,143,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAL. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.84.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

