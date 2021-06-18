Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 3,699 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Eastman Chemical worth $11,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 495.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,302,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,387,000 after purchasing an additional 630,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,182,000 after purchasing an additional 353,242 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,159,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,791,000 after purchasing an additional 229,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1,127.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 247,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,867,000 after purchasing an additional 227,775 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,996.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

NYSE:EMN opened at $116.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.67. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $65.86 and a 12 month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

